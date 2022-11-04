Friday, November 4, 2022 | Back issues
No phone for MyPillow founder

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge in Minnesota denied pillow magnate and election-fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s motions for access to warrant application materials and for a preliminary injunction and return of his cell phone. The pillow seller did not shown he has a right to access the materials, and restricting their access will protect an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

/ November 4, 2022

Read the ruling here.

