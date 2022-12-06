‘No MUOS’: Sicilian protesters expose rift over US militarism  

Back then, he said local officials joined American military brass every year in commemorations for the U.S. amphibious landing in nearby Gela during World War II. American military officers suggested the U.S. could pay for the construction of a playground and help the town in other ways to compensate for the construction of MUOS. American officers connected to MUOS were seen around town and took up residence.

But then a left-wing mayor and critic of MUOS took office and “all the doors and bridges to dialogue” were closed, Chincetto said.

Pino Chincetto, the longtime town engineer in Niscemi, Sicily, talks in August 2021 about the Pentagon's ultra-powerful military antennas located in a nature preserve outside his town. (Cain Burdeau/Courthouse News)

After the protests started, American personnel disappeared from Niscemi and MUOS became a bitter struggle. Any talk of U.S. aid to Niscemi collapsed, he said.

“They [the U.S.] didn't do anything” for Niscemi, the engineer said. “In the beginning it might have been possible to do something with the Americans and the town.”

Opposition to MUOS grew and the town, joined by large international environmental groups, tried to stop the project through the courts in a legal feud that carried on for years. A regional court in Sicily stopped work on MUOS in 2015. But by 2016, Italian courts had mostly dismissed the legal case against the project.

In the meantime, the U.S. eventually opened its Niscemi base to experts to verify what levels of electromagnetic waves were emitted by MUOS infrastructure. Chincetto said tests showed levels well under permitted levels.

Still, some scientists, among them world-renowned experts on electromagnetic waves, continued to assert the MUOS system emitted harmful radio signals and they questioned data provided by the U.S. Navy's experts.

“Despite the poor data available, they established that with the activation of new antennas people living around the base would have permanent problems with tissue necrosis,” said Federica Frazzetta, a sociologist at the Scuola Normale Superiore, a Tuscan university, who's studied the MUOS events. “They also established the impact on the civil air traffic.”

She said the problem for the anti-MUOS experts was the difficulty in proving how harmful the MUOS emissions are. She noted that Italy's Istituto Superiore di Sanità, a public health agency, issued a report that found it is not possible to establish “that MUOS (and microwaves) are not a problem for humans at all.”

“Given the uncertainty about the influence of MUOS on human health and environment, policy makers should have applied the precautionary principle” and stopped the MUOS project, Frazzetta wrote in an email. “But in this case, the precautionary principle was not used, and it was preferred to rely on biased reports and incomplete data.”

As the legal tussle carried on, Niscemi became a magnet for protests. On several occasions, thousands of people from all over Sicily and farther afield marched from the town center to the front of the Niscemi base. They screamed, hollered and prostrated themselves in the small road leading to the base in a bid to stop trucks bringing cement and the satellite dishes. The town's left-wing mayor pinned a demolition order on the front gates as news cameras filmed and reporters watched.

The opposition in Niscemi wasn't just about the potential of damaging electromagnetic waves. Townspeople also wondered why they had to be one of only four places in the world with the MUOS antennas, at risk of becoming an obvious target in any war between the United States and another superpower.

A 2021 photo of the entrance to Niscemi, a town in southern Sicily that protested against the Pentagon's plan to install gigantic antennas near the town as part of a global military communications system. (Cain Burdeau/Courthouse News)

American officials with the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Embassy in Rome did not respond to queries from Courthouse News about MUOS, the Niscemi base, the protests and legal battles.

Ultimately, the "No MUOS" protests – like others against U.S. military base expansions and operations in Italy – failed to stop the Pentagon's plans.

But the Space-Age antennas remain contentious and the anti-war movement spawned in Niscemi continues to take root. Across Sicily, “No MUOS” graffiti is a common sight. Upon entering the nearby city of Ragusa, official welcome signs are even posted with the words “No MUOS” on them.

Protests continue too in Niscemi and elsewhere in Sicily against MUOS and American militarism. Legal fights over the base are ongoing too. In November, 17 activists were sentenced to two years in prison for their actions during 2014 demonstrations.

Frazzetta, the sociologist, said the anti-MUOS movement should not be labeled a failure because it gummed up the advance of the MUOS project and spawned an anti-war movement that drew in many people who'd not been active in politics before.

“There have been many positive side effects,” she said. “A network of grassroots actors was built and still exists.”

She said the protests also spurred locals into demanding improvements to Niscemi, a town without a hospital, public transport and few public services. “In this sense, the MUOS protest has been a success," Frazzetta said.

But she doesn't foresee a future where America pulls up stakes and abandons its Italian bases.

“I think they will stay where they are,” she said. “The military relation between Italy and the U.S.A. is strong again now because of the war in Ukraine.”

A screenshot image from Google Earth of the U.S. Navy's Mobile User Objective System antennas at a military base in Niscemi, Sicily. (Cain Burdeau/Courthouse News)

Piazza, the Catania university professor, agreed.

“American bases in Italy are destined to stay because the major political forces – both the center-right and the center-left – are 'Euro-Atlanticists,' pro-NATO and they'd never put up for discussion the alliance – mind you, some see the alliance as a form of subjugation – with the U.S.A," Piazza said.

“Nevertheless, the presence of American bases is challenged and will continue to be challenged by pacifist and ant-war groups and movements,” he said.

The Niscemi base – nestled in a hillside conch of the nature reserve – itself remains a kind of no-go area with Italian army trucks regularly patrolling the roads and grounds around the base and stopping anyone from getting a closer look at the heavily guarded and fenced base with its massive antennas and transmitters that look skyward toward the Pentagon's orbiting MUOS satellites.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.