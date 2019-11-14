Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including private attorneys for President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena seeking access to nearly a decade of his personal financial records, including his tax returns; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of “bribery,” a deliberate reference to conduct held up in the Constitution as an impeachable offense; The European Investment Bank voted to stop funding fossil fuel projects despite opposition by some countries, and more.

National

1.) Private attorneys for President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block a subpoena seeking access to nearly a decade of the president’s personal financial records, including his tax returns, arguing allowing the subpoena to take effect would violate the Constitution.

2.) Recapping the dramatic first day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of “bribery” Thursday, a deliberate reference to conduct held up in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.

3.) In a vote that will flip the makeup of New York-based appeals court, the Senate on Thursday confirmed a controversial White House lawyer to a seat on the Second Circuit.

4.) In a time of ever-widening political divides, most Americans also struggle to determine whether the news they read every day is accurate, according to a poll by The Associated Press released Thursday.

Regional

5.) A 16-year-old walked into his Southern California high school’s quad Thursday morning, pulled a handgun from his backpack and shot five of his classmates and then himself, police have revealed.

6.) Democrat Andy Beshear maintained his advantage at the polls and is still the governor-elect of Kentucky after a statewide recanvass changed only one vote, prompting the Republican incumbent to concede.

International

7.) To fight climate change, the European Investment Bank, the world’s largest development bank, voted Thursday to stop funding fossil fuel projects despite opposition by some countries, most notably Germany.

8.) European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s vision for the EU’s administrative agency took better shape Thursday, as lawmakers pushed toward the goal of having all new commissioners seated by December.