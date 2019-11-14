Manhunt for Active Shooter at LA-Area School, Several Injured

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CN) – Authorities have surrounding schools on lockdown Thursday morning as they search for the shooter who injured several at a Los Angeles County high school.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searching for an Asian male suspect with black clothing who was last seen at Saugus High School. Deputies are on the scene and still responding to the shooting incident, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami said several people were injured, but it was not immediately clear if the injured people were students. Five people, two of whom reported to be in serious condition, are being treated at a local hospital, law enforcement officials said.

The incident is being treated as an active shooter situation. Police say they recovered a weapon, and the suspect remains on the loose. Parents are being told to reunite with their children at a nearby park.

Santa Clarita is about 40 miles northwest of the city of Los Angeles, located in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This story is developing…