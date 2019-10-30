Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Exxon CEO and ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified in court that the energy giant’s leaders sought a full understanding of how new climate regulations would affect its bottom line; Congress showered bipartisan support on the nominee tapped to serve as watchdog of the Environmental Protection Agency; Two of President Donald Trump’s picks for the Ninth Circuit endured a contentious nomination hearing in the Senate, and more.

National

1.) In a securities fraud lawsuit brought by New York, former Exxon CEO and ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified in court Wednesday that the energy giant’s leaders sought a full understanding of how new climate regulations would affect its bottom line.

2.) Congress showered bipartisan support Wednesday on the nominee tapped to serve as watchdog of the Environmental Protection Agency, still rehabilitating its image after the scandals of its former head, Scott Pruitt.

3.) Two of President Donald Trump’s picks for the Ninth Circuit endured a contentious nomination hearing in the Senate on Wednesday morning, including one who emotionally defended himself after the American Bar Association rated him not qualified because people it interviewed found him “arrogant” and “lazy” and raised concerns he could not be fair to gay and lesbian litigants.

4.) The three House committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked former national security adviser John Bolton to give a closed-door deposition next week, as the probe into the president’s dealings with Ukraine intensifies.

5.) Senate Democrats on Wednesday forced a vote on health care as the presidential election cycle heats up, but failed to pass a resolution to roll back a Trump administration rule making it easier for states to waive certain requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

6.) Social media giant Twitter announced Wednesday it will ban all political advertisements, claiming large-scale, targeted messages influences too many votes and disinformation can impact the lives of millions.

Regional

7.) Strong winds in Southern California kicked up wildfires across the region overnight Wednesday, including a 1,300-acre blaze that is threatening the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum – and 6,500 homes – in Simi Valley.

8.) Dennis Friest watches as rows of dried cornstalks are pulled into a big harvester trundling through a field that stretches to the horizon. Yellow corn kernels pour into a hopper behind the cab, and chopped up cornstalks, leaves and shelled cobs are kicked out onto the ground where they will be plowed into the soil next spring.