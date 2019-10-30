80 MPH Winds Fan Explosive Southern California Wildfire

(CN) – Strong winds in Southern California kicked up wildfires across the region overnight Wednesday, including a 1,300-acre blaze that is threatening the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum – and 6,500 homes – in Simi Valley.

The fast-moving Easy Fire forced school and road closures about 40 miles west of the 700-acre Getty Fire, also burning in Los Angeles County.

It took just 90 minutes for the Easy Fire to consume over 500 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Evacuations have been called for surrounding areas, including Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley.

Overnight, 80 mph Santa Ana winds racked canyons and ridges in the area, and the National Weather Service says strong, dry winds will continue to fan flames through Thursday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is zero percent contained.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire grew to 76,825 acres with containment also growing to 30%. The blaze in Sonoma County prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to issue strategic power shutoffs to avoid electrical equipment being knocked down by strong winds and sparking additional wildfires.

On Tuesday, PG&E said it would provide rebates to customers impacted by the Oct. 9 power shutoffs that left millions of customers without power across approximately 30 counties for days.

“We understand that power shutoffs are more than an inconvenience for our customers,” PG&E CEO William Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday evening. “We did not live up to their expectations when it came to communicating.”

Amid the chaos of the Kincade Fire, PG&E cut off power to customers about 15 hours earlier than previously announced on Tuesday in Marin County. Then PG&E’s website crashed, so customers were unable to confirm if they would be affected by an emergency shutoff.

On a tour of another wildfire that swept through West Los Angeles on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the wide swath of customers in Northern California were burdened by PG&E’s actions and failure to adequately upgrade its system to guard against severe weather. Newsom said the utility company warned customers they could be left without power for a week.

“Which is simply unacceptable and that goes to the issue of greed and mismanagement and decades of a utility that didn’t focus on you and public safety. They focused on shareholders,” said Newsom.

Back in Southern California, the Getty Fire grew to 745 acres overnight. While containment improved to 27%, the Los Angeles Fire Department has kept in place mandatory evacuations for some 7,000 residents in the West LA area.

That blaze was sparked by a tree branch that fell onto a powerline during high winds, which investigators said caused a sparking and arching of the lines that set nearby brush on fire, according to investigators.