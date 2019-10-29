Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump marched another step forward as House Democrats published a resolution to formalize the inquiry and set additional standards about how public hearings and interviews will be conducted; Former California Governor Jerry Brown railed against the Trump administration’s decision to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards on cars; The agonizing political deadlock over Brexit may be nearing an end after the House of Commons called a snap election in December, and more.

National

1.) The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump marched another step forward Tuesday as House Democrats published a resolution to formalize the inquiry and set additional standards about how public hearings and interviews will be conducted.

2.) Telling lawmakers the move will hurt U.S. efforts to fight climate change with potentially disastrous consequences, former California Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday railed against the Trump administration’s decision to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards on cars.

3.) One year to the day since Lion Air Flight 610 crashed off the coast of Indonesia and killed all 189 people on board, Boeing’s CEO faced angry questions from Congress on Tuesday over the company’s failure to safely certify its top-selling 737 Max jets.

4.) National Collegiate Athletic Association officials shook the foundations of U.S. college sports Tuesday when they voted to begin dismantling rules that bar student athletes from earning money on endorsement deals.

Regional

5.) A coalition of tech companies led by Uber, Lyft and DoorDash announced a proposed ballot measure Tuesday intended to upend a new California law that will require them to classify their drivers as employees.

6.) It was an order long expected by those on both sides of the abortion debate: With about two and a half weeks until an Alabama law criminalizing the procedure was set to take effect, a federal judge issued an injunction Tuesday blocking the state from enforcing the ban.

International

7.) The agonizing political deadlock over Brexit may be nearing an end after the House of Commons on Tuesday called a snap election in December.

8.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Turkey violated the rights of a Kurdish activist by not giving her a fair trial after her speech-related arrest.