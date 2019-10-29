UK’s Labour Party Agrees to December Election

LONDON (AFP) — Britain is on course for a December election after the main opposition Labour Party on Tuesday said it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan, although a date has not been set.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a ‘no deal’ Brexit being off the table.”

He said the decision by EU leaders on Monday to delay Brexit to Jan. 31 meant that “for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.”

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” Corbyn said in a statement.

Johnson has called for an election on Dec. 12 but Labour and other opposition parties are pushing for a date nearer to Dec. 9.

“It will be a December election,” a Labour Party source told AFP.

The prime minister on Tuesday will propose a bill to legislate the snap poll, which is expected to pass Parliament in the next few days.

