Top CNS stories for today including a U.S. diplomat finally appeared before lawmakers to share what some described as the most impactful insights yet to emerge from depositions regarding the quid pro quo at the heart of the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry; A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slim national lead over his 2020 Democratic rivals; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another defeat in Parliament over his Brexit strategy, and more.

National

1.) The diplomat’s own text messages show that he thought it “crazy” the Trump administration would condition U.S. military assistance to a foreign power on help with a political campaign. On Tuesday, William Taylor finally appeared before lawmakers to share what some described as the most impactful insights yet to emerge from depositions regarding the quid pro quo at the heart of the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.

2.) Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slim national lead over his 2020 Democratic rivals, according to a poll released Tuesday.

3.) “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and 10 other defendants in the college admissions scandal must face federal bribery charges now with the filing of a third superseding indictment Tuesday afternoon.

Regional

4.) The Trump administration on Tuesday weakened federal regulations aimed at protecting a variety of fish species that have seen their numbers dwindle as California continues to move millions of gallons of water from its water-rich north to the thirsty farms of the Central Valley.

5.) Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2020, bowing to calls to resign from his fellow GOP lawmakers after a conservative operative released a secret recording that may lead to criminal charges against Bonnen.

International

6.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another defeat in Parliament over his Brexit strategy Tuesday night, leaving the United Kingdom facing the likelihood it will not be exiting the European Union at the end of October.

7.) The U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands said the Dutch government should work with the Trump administration to bring Islamic State fighters back to their home country instead of holding trials in Iraq.

8.) The CEO of Ohio-based chemical giant Lubrizol appeared before both houses of the French Parliament on Tuesday to face questions about a factory fire in Normandy last month that forced locals to stay indoors.