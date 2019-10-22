Diplomat From Key Texts on Ukraine Arrives at Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (CN) – The diplomat’s own text messages show that he thought it “crazy” the Trump administration would condition U.S. military assistance to a foreign power on help with a political campaign.

On Tuesday morning, William Taylor appears before lawmakers to share his insights into the quid pro quo that is the beating heart of the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.

The path to Taylor’s testimony began in earnest in July when President Trump, on a call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, pressured the newly elected foreign official to investigate one of his expected 2020 election rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump had for months at that point been quietly withholding roughly $400 million in military assistance from Ukraine. In the weeks that followed, according to texts messages that former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker gave early this month to House lawmakers, Taylor repeatedly expressed concerns about the U.S. president’s motives.

“Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Taylor, America’s top diplomat in Ukraine, wrote on Sept. 1 to Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

“Call me,” Sondland replied.

A week later, after Sondland confirmed in text messages that “multiple conversations” had taken place between Zelensky and Trump, Taylor sounded the alarm again.

This time on Sept. 8 he told Volker and Sondland he was concerned that if Ukraine ultimately delivered on what he vaguely described in the texts as an “interview” — and Trump backed out of the deal to provide military assistance — it would be an epic disaster.

“The nightmare is they give the interview and don’t get the security assistance,” Taylor wrote. “The Russians love it. (And I quit).” (Parentheses in original.)

Within 24 hours, Taylor pinged Sondland twice more. First, Taylor reiterated concerns that withholding military assistance would worsen an already “shaken” relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine. Then, in a pleading text to Sondland, he wrote: “Counting on you to be right about this interview, Gordon.”

Sondland demurred, telling Taylor he never said he was “right.”

“I said we are where we are and believe we have identified the best path forward.,” Sondland wrote. “Let’s hope it works.”

Within 10 minutes, Taylor replied again: “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Sondland, was dismissive, telling Taylor he was “incorrect” about Trump’s intentions, there was “no quid pro quo of any kind,” and that they should stop discussing the matter over text.

For lawmakers, Taylor’s testimony is hoped to illuminate the ambassador’s conversations with other diplomatic officials while also providing clearer insight into the role Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had in U.S.-Ukraine foreign policy.

Taylor had been retired when he was tapped to lead the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine after ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was abruptly booted from the role following a campaign for her ouster led by Giuliani.

The Trump administration saw Taylor’s experience, specific to Ukraine, as a good fit. Taylor served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009, oversaw reconstruction in Iraq for a year and coordinated U.S. assistance to Afghanistan from 2002 to 2003.

