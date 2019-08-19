Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including groups focused on the courts say those seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 have given little airtime to filling judicial vacancies; Attorney General William Barr appointed a new head to the Bureau of Prisons; California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that requires officers to avoid deadly force and only shoot when “necessary,” and more.

National

1.) Democrats could soon get their turn to fire up their own assembly line of judicial nominations, but groups focused on the courts say those seeking the party’s presidential nomination in 2020 have given the effort little airtime.

2.) Shaking up an agency that has come under increasing scrutiny following the jailhouse death of Jeffry Epstein, Attorney General William Barr appointed a new head Monday to the Bureau of Prisons.

3.) Sen. Elizabeth Warren was greeted with a standing ovation Monday as she addressed controversy over her past ancestry claims at a presidential forum about issues facing Native Americans, and was lauded for her advocacy by several tribal leaders who shared the stage with her.

Regional

4.) Calling for a transformation in a state where officers fatally shot more than 120 people in each of the last three years, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday that requires officers to avoid deadly force and only shoot when “necessary.”

5.) Heeding a judge’s recent recommendation, the commissioner of the New York City Police Department announced Monday afternoon that he will fire the police officer who killed Eric Garner in a chokehold five years ago.

6.) In a federal class action filed Monday, a group of disabled people held in immigration detention facilities throughout the United States accuse the federal government of ignoring their needs for medical care and accommodations.

International

7.) When your country has more bikes than people, you need somewhere to park them all. On Monday, the Dutch city of Utrecht opened the world’s largest bicycle parking facility.

8.) David Voyle stands in Belfast where his grandmother was shot by British soldiers and left for dead. Joan Connolly — a 44-year-old mother of eight — bled to death on Aug. 9, 1971, one of 10 Catholic civilians, including a priest, killed by British soldiers during three terrifying days in an outburst of violence at a West Belfast housing estate called Ballymurphy.