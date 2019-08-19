Newsom Signs Use-of-Force Reform Into Law in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Calling for a transformation in a state where officers fatally shot more than 120 people in each of the last three years, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday that requires officers to avoid deadly force and only shoot when “necessary.”

Newsom and the bill’s Democratic authors called the legislation a much needed update to the country’s oldest unamended use-of-force statute and a model for other states to follow.

“I think people all across the country are grateful to you,” Newsom said, referring to the bill’s author during a signing ceremony in Sacramento. “Because as California goes, so goes the rest of the United States of America.”

The bill by Assemblymember Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, raises the bar for using deadly force from “reasonable” to “necessary” and calls for officers to shoot only when there is an imminent deadly threat. Assembly Bill 392 requires officers to consider nonlethal alternatives and narrows the definition of imminent harm to one that “must be instantly confronted.”

Weber says her bill, which was largely inspired by the 2018 shooting of Stephon Clark and was modeled after standards enacted at the local level in San Francisco and Seattle, affirms the “sanctity of human life.”

“Far too many days have gone by with far too many deaths because of the inaction of those who have the power to enact change,” Weber said. “When we look around us today, what we see here is a whole lot of people and a lot of communities with power ready for change.”

Weber revived her bill after a similar measure stalled last year due to heavy opposition from law enforcement groups. But the sides reached a compromise in May, and the Legislature cleared it with bipartisan support in July.

This is a developing story.