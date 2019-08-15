Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Israel said it will not allow two minority Democratic congresswomen who have been critical of the treatment of Palestinians to enter the country next week; A federal judge ordered Georgia to retire old, hack-prone voting machines in time for the March 2020 primaries; A Ninth Circuit panel dismissed an appeal by the Trump administration challenging how undocumented immigrant children in U.S. detention facilities should be treated, and more.

National

1.) Shortly after President Donald Trump called for the ban, Israel said Thursday it will not allow two minority Democratic congresswomen who have been critical of the treatment of Palestinians to enter the country next week.

2.) Following a legal argument that went viral this summer, a Ninth Circuit panel dismissed an appeal by the Trump administration Thursday challenging how undocumented immigrant children in U.S. detention facilities should be treated.

3.) Standing out against national trends, a poll released Thursday found that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is Wisconsinites’ preferred Democratic candidate, and there are slightly more voters in the Badger State who say they’ll vote for any Democratic candidate than those who back President Donald Trump.

4.) Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke restarted his presidential campaign Thursday after a 12-day hiatus in the wake of a mass shooting that left 22 people dead in his hometown, promising to ditch traditional early campaign stops for places where President Donald Trump “has been terrorizing and terrifying and demeaning our fellow Americans.”

Regional

5.) Saying the issue strikes at the heart of a functioning democracy, a federal judge ordered Georgia on Thursday to retire old, hack-prone voting machines in time for the March 2020 primaries.

6.) A Southern California jury found accused ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Michael Gargiulo guilty Thursday in the murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third, victims he attacked with a knife in their homes throughout Los Angeles County.

International

7.) Retrial began Thursday for a young Salvadoran woman facing 30 years in prison for the “aggravated homicide” of her fetus in a miscarriage. Though a judge cleared her in the first trial, the state appealed, raising profound questions for the country’s progressive new president and the nation’s powerful Catholic Church.

8.) Scientists discovered just how far reaching human pollution has become when they discovered an “enormous” amount of microplastics in the Arctic snow, according to new research.