Israel Bans Democratic Congresswomen After Trump Tweet

WASHINGTON (CN) – Shortly after President Donald Trump called for the ban, Israel said Thursday it will not allow two minority Democratic congresswomen who have been critical of the treatment of Palestinians to enter the country next week.

U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are outspoken supporters of the movement advocating the boycotting, divestment and sanctioning of Israel, known by the acronym BDS.

Tlaib’s family came to the U.S. from the West Bank and the two Muslim lawmakers are critics of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. The House approved a formal resolution opposing BDS in late July, which garnered pushback from Omar and Tlaib.

Along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Omar and Tlaib are members of the so-called “squad” of progressive Democrats who have feuded with President Trump in recent months.

A new Israeli law allows it to ban activists calling for a boycott of the country.

On Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter to encourage Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to do just that.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!” the president tweeted.

About an hour later, Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, told Israel Radio the country will deny entry to Omar and Tlaib, in line with the new policy against those who advocate boycotts of Israel.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri confirmed the decision in a statement soon after. Deri said he consulted with Netanyahu and other senior officials before making the call based on the lawmakers’ “boycott activities against Israel.”

The organization that planned Omar and Tlaib’s visit – MIFTAH, an advocacy group that promotes democracy and governance within Palestinian society – did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Thursday.

The president began his feud with “the squad” last month, when he tweeted they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Trump also quoted Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana: “In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave.”

The House then passed a resolution condemning the president’s tweets directed towards the lawmakers as racist, sparking a contentious floor debate along party lines.