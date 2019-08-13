Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration said some Chinese electronics and other items will be exempt from new tariffs until December; Two California counties sued over White House plans to give greater weight to an immigrant’s use of public assistance when deciding whether to approve green card applications; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told Iowa State Fair attendees the country needs a leader for the 21st century, and more.

National

1.) Two weeks after President Donald Trump escalated his trade war by announcing an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods, his administration said Tuesday some electronics and other items will be exempt until December.

2.) When the American Civil Liberties Union used facial recognition software to cross-check 120 California legislators against a database of 25,000 publicly available mugshots, the algorithm falsely identified 26 of the lawmakers as someone who’s been arrested.

3.) In a swift response to White House plans to give greater weight to an immigrant’s use of public assistance when deciding whether to approve green card applications, two Bay Area counties called the so-called “public charge rule” unconstitutional in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

4.) With a 73-year-old in the White House and several of his fellow Democratic presidential candidates eligible for Social Security, Pete Buttigieg told Iowa State Fair attendees Tuesday that the country needs a leader for the 21st century.

5.) Under fire after she barred press and the public from jury selection at the start of trial for former White House counsel Greg Craig, a federal judge agreed Tuesday to restart jury selection with a new 125-person pool.

6.) In an update on the investigation into a mass shooting that left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio, the city’s police department said Tuesday that the deceased gunman had an “obsession with violence and violent ideations.”

Regional

7.) In the sleepy and remote village of Dillingham in southwestern Alaska, there has historically been tension between the indigenous populations, who take a subsistence approach to catching salmon, and commercial fishermen, who take in half a billion annually by trawling one of the world’s most productive fisheries at Bristol Bay.

8.) A California judge ordered Los Angeles to produce attorney communications regarding a multimillion-dollar class action settlement over utility overcharges, to help determine whether the lawyer who represented the lead plaintiff also coordinated with the city and may have engaged in fraud.