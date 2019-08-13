Closed Court Threatens Trial of Ex-White House Counsel

WASHINGTON (CN) — Under fire after she barred press and the public from jury selection at the start of trial for former White House counsel Greg Craig, a federal judge told defense lawyers Tuesday that their demand for a new jury pool could delay proceedings until October.

“I don’t have a problem with you telling me that I made a mistake yesterday … and that that mistake lies at my feet,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in court, reviewing objections that Craig’s attorneys raised overnight.

A day earlier, a pool of 70 people who had been summoned for voir dire answered 26 questions in open court before Jackson closed off the further questioning to the public.

William Murphy, an attorney for Craig with the law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, said the procedure violated their client’s rights. Murphy also challenged the notices that the pool received in the mail from the Jury Commissioner’s Office, saying the warning that the trial would run at least two weeks left little doubt about the case’s high profile.

“A couple of them were clever enough to figure out that it was Mr. Craig’s case,” Murphy said of the jurors.

Jackson defended this warning, however, saying the court would have needed to double the pool size to 140 people if the length of the trial had been kept secret.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Fernando Campoamor-Sanchez said the prosecution team would defer to the defense’s request but suggested that the court summon new jurors as early as Wednesday, even if a full pool cannot be assembled immediately.

Jackson shot down the suggestion, arguing the full jury pool must be present before selection can begin.

“I don’t see the point of doing something that could be erroneous later,” Jackson said.

The court is now in recess as both sides determine how to proceed.

“We are going to do this right,” Jackson said.

Craig, 74, was charged back in April as part of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into the 2016 election.

A lawyer himself who was White House counsel under President Barack Obama, Craig had been a partner at Skadden Arps when Paul Manafort tapped the firm for a report that bolstered his client, a pro-Kremlin political part in Ukraine called the Party of Regions.

The statute of limitations has already expired for the U.S. to charge Craig with violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, but Craig could go to prison for five years if convicted of having lied to the Justice Department to avoid foreign-agent-registration requirements.