Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been charged with sexually trafficking girls at his New York mansion; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a controversial commission expected to focus on issues such as religious freedom and abortion; Former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda was convicted of all 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Federal authorities recovered nude photographs of underage girls from the Upper East Side mansion of extraordinarily wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors revealed after unsealing a sex-trafficking indictment on Monday morning.

2.) Emphasizing the Trump administration’s review of the role of human rights in U.S. foreign policy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a controversial commission expected to focus on issues such as religious freedom and abortion.

International

3.) Former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda was convicted Monday of all 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

4.) The International Criminal Court opened a week-long preliminary hearing Monday to decide whether evidence is strong enough to put a Malian man on trial for charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Timbuktu.

5.) Europe’s top court fined Belgium on Monday to the tune of $5,600 a day for noncompliance with rules on high-speed electronic communications networks.

Science

6.) News sources that are considered honest may still lose credibility with people if they are seen as biased, according to a study released Monday that shows news audiences distinguish between sources that are dishonest and those that might be biased.

7.) Parents bringing a new baby into their home can sometimes feel like they’ve been hit by a meteor that leaves a crater in their wallets and sleep schedule. But a study published Sunday says caring for that bundle of joy can improve the household diet.

8.) Ancient grains and crops may have evolved their ability to reproduce in response to humanity’s farming of them, according to research released Monday.