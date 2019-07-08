NY Prosecutors Charge Jeffrey Epstein With Sex Trafficking

MANHATTAN (CN) – Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been charged with sexually trafficking girls at his New York mansion, more than a decade after entering a secret plea deal in Florida that continues to haunt both his victims and a Trump cabinet member.

“Over the course of many years, the defendant, Jeffrey Epstein, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” the 14-page indictment states.

Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown has been widely credited for the reversal of fortune for Epstein, who had been allowed to serve out a paltry 13-month sentence in a county jail. Brown’s Polk Award-winning series “Perversion of Justice” revealed that Epstein largely spent that term outside of prison on work leave and included a nonprosecution agreement for Epstein’s associates.

The revelations catapulted the decade-old deal back into the national conversation.

As the deal covered only those offenses that took place in Florida, federal prosecutors in New York seized upon that opening to arrest Epstein for offenses that took place within their jurisdiction between 2002 and 2005.

“Moreover, in order to maintain and increase his supply of victims, Epstein also paid certain of his victims to recruit additional girls to be similarly abused by Epstein,” the two-count indictment states.

The Daily Beast, which first broke news of Epstein’s arrest on Saturday, reported that he was intercepted at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons database showed that the 66-year-old Epstein became an inmate of New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center the next day.

The case will likely turn up scrutiny upon President Trump’s Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, who gave Epstein a sweetheart deal in his capacity as a U.S. attorney in Florida in 2008.

A federal judge recently ruled that the agreement violated the rights of more than 30 victims.

Attorney David Boies, who represent victim Virginia Giuffre, revealed that New York prosecutors do not seem to be repeating that history.

“The victims have been notified — sometimes directly by the prosecutors, sometimes through their lawyers,” Boies said in an interview.

Prompting speculation that government officials will be next to fall, the Southern District of New York’s Public Corruption Unit are said to have pursued and filed today’s charges, which were signed by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Corroborating various news media accounts, prosecutors claim that Epstein’s victims were “as young as 14 years old” and that he paid them hundreds of dollars for what began as massages.

“During the encounter, Epstein would escalate the nature and scope of physical contact with his victim to include, among other things, sex acts such as groping and direct and indirect contact with the victim’s genitals,” the indictment states. “Epstein typically would also masturbate during these sexualized encounters, ask victims to touch him while he masturbated, and touch victims’ genitals with his hands or with sex toys.”

Epstein faces up to 45 years imprisonment if convicted of sex trafficking and a related conspiracy count.

The indictment does not identify his accused co-conspirators.

The Epstein case has been a thorn in the side of powerful government officials across the political spectrum. Former President Bill Clinton hitched multiple rides upon Epstein’s jet, the “Lolita Express.”

President Trump has been quoted with an eyebrow-raising assessment about Epstein’s sexual appetites.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years,” Trump was quoted as saying in New York Magazine. “Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The quotation came from the magazine’s profile of Epstein in 2002, the year the allegations in the complaint begin.

Prosecutors seek the forfeiture of Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion.

There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. and a bail hearing in the afternoon before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman.

This story is developing…