Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a think tank said in a wide-ranging report that Europe must strengthen its position on the world stage or face becoming the “chessboard” on which superpowers vie for “power and glory”; An expert told House lawmakers that an endangered orca’s story is one of many that speaks to the death knell that has been sounding for the Seattle-area deep fjord estuary; The Democratic debates being held in Miami this week could help elevate presidential candidates who exceed expectations, and more.

National

1.) When an endangered orca named Tahlequeah lost her calf last summer, the entire pod swam 1,000 miles with the grieving mother as she carried the young whale’s body for 17 days through the Salish Sea. Laura Blackmore, executive director of the Puget Sound Partnership, told House lawmakers Tuesday that Tahlequah’s story is one of many that speaks to the death knell that has been sounding for the Seattle-area deep fjord estuary.

2.) Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has struggled in his transition to the national political stage and slipped in recent polls. But the Democratic debates, the first round being held in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday, could help elevate candidates who exceed expectations.

3.) Accusing besieged utility Pacific Gas and Electric of dragging its feet in resolving its bankruptcy, a group of lenders proposed a $30 billion restructuring plan Tuesday that will fully compensate wildfire victims and give certain groups the right to select PG&E board members.

Regional

4.) The route of a proposed liquefied natural gas pipeline has been changed, but Oregon property owners say they didn’t find out that it might be built on their land until environmentalists called them.

5.) A Pennsylvania coal company that waited hours to alert regulators after one of its miners was temporarily crushed between heavy machines struggled Tuesday to contest a citation at the Third Circuit.

6.) An Arkansas judge whose participation in a 2017 anti-death penalty rally led to his lifetime ban from hearing capital-punishment cases is asking the state Supreme Court to restore his ability to hear cases involving the death penalty.

International

7.) Europe must strengthen its position on the world stage or face becoming the “chessboard” on which superpowers vie for “power and glory,” a pan-European think tank said in a wide-ranging report Tuesday.

8.) For the second time in six months, the European Court of Human Rights declined a request Tuesday from the captain of a humanitarian ship to order Italy to allow refugees from Africa to disembark and enter the European Union.