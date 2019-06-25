Oregon Pipeline Route A Shock to Landowners

COOS BAY, Ore. (CN) — The route of a proposed liquefied natural gas pipeline has been changed, but Oregon property owners say they didn’t find out that it might be built on their land until environmentalists called them.

If approved, the 230-mile pipeline in southern Oregon would haul natural gas through migratory bird habitat and old-growth forests, where endangered marbled murrelets nest, to a new export terminal in a pristine bay. From there, it would be shipped to buyers in China.

Pembina, the Canadian company behind the terminal, won’t disclose the identity of those buyers, but says it has submitted the information to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. If built, commission documents show Jordan Cove would spew nearly 2 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, making it Oregon’s largest emitter of the greenhouse gas.

The FERC released a draft environmental impact statement in March that suggested changing the pipeline route in order to cross fewer lakes, rivers and streams than the route Pembina requested in its 2017 application.

On Monday, 185 people testified about the draft plan at a public hearing held by the FERC.

Two landowners, one on the original route and one on the new proposed route, said they didn’t know about the change until a member of the anti-pipeline group No Jordan Cove LNG called to discuss it.

Audra Ashcraft was on the original route, but didn’t know about the new route until Maya Jarrad called her. And Ron Foord didn’t know the pipeline is slated to run through his backyard until he heard from Jarrad.

Jarrad said she called about 30 landowners whose property was on the new route proposed in the draft plan.

“I had to call all these people and say, ‘You’re on the pipeline,’” Jarrad said. “That’s not a very fun call to make.”

Megan Foord grew up on her family’s 80 forested acres in Coos County. She said it was wrenching for her family to hear the news secondhand, instead of having it come from Pembina or the government agency that made the decision.

“My heart just sank, because we thought we were in the clear,” Foord said. “It was devastating to feel like we were going to have to fight this huge company. I just felt like they were being really sneaky.”

Foord, Ashcraft and other landowners won’t know for sure if they’re on the route until the commission releases the final environmental impact statement in August. Neither owner has signed easement agreements with Pembina and both are fighting the project. If they refuse Pembina’s money, the government could use the process of eminent domain to gain access to the land of resistant owners. In the meantime, Coos County has issued land-use permits for both routes.

Pembina insists that its goal is voluntary easement agreements with every landowner on the pipeline’s path. Spokesman Paul Vogel said the company has tried to negotiate fairly with landowners. But if voluntary agreements are not possible, Vogel said, eminent domain is on the table.

“If you get right down to it, that tool is always there,” Vogel said Monday. “But we really don’t want to do it.”

Public hearings will continue over the next three days in other counties where the proposed pipeline would run: in Myrtle Creek, Medford and Klamath Falls.