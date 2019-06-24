Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including South Dakota journalists seeking data on food stamps under the Freedom of Information Act suffered a 6-3 reversal at the Supreme Court; The European Court of Justice ruled that a scheme by Poland’s parliament and its president to overhaul the judiciary by forcing older judges into retirement is unconstitutional and is an affront to the rule of law; President Donald Trump rolled out new economic sanctions targeting Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and more.

National

1.) South Dakota journalists seeking data on food stamps under the Freedom of Information Act suffered a 6-3 reversal Monday at the Supreme Court.

2.) Flipping off a federal prohibition on offensive speech, the Supreme Court sided Monday with a designer seeking to protect his clothing line called FUCT.

3.) President Donald Trump rolled out new economic sanctions Monday targeting the highest level of the Iranian government – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates.

4.) Taking up what could be a key case for the next term, the Supreme Court said Monday it will decide whether the government owes $12 billion to insurance companies that lost money under the health care law overhaul known as the Affordable Care Act.

5.) A Hollywood talent agency that has lost 1,300 clients accuses the Writers Guild of America of organizing an unlawful boycott that stifles competition for new talent in TV and film, while also threatening its own members if they do not fire their talent agents.

6.) Senator Bernie Sanders, considered a frontrunner in the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential race, announced a plan Monday to cancel all existing student loan debt and send everyone to college.

International

7.) Deforestation will continue to chip away at the Amazon rainforest, but in the next several decades climate change will speed up the process. The forbidding scenario is laid out in a study published on Monday, with the near-extinction scenario for the South American forest occurring by 2050.

8.) A scheme by Poland’s parliament and its president to overhaul the judiciary by forcing older judges into retirement is unconstitutional and is an affront to the rule of law, the European Court of Justice ruled Monday.