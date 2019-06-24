Appeals Civil Rights Entertainment Government Media 

Ban on Scandalous Marks Given the Bird by SCOTUS

, , ,
Los Angeles artist Erik Brunetti, the founder of the streetwear clothing company FUCT, poses for a photo in Los Angeles on April, 11, 2019. Brunetti’s four-letter clothing brand starts with an “f” and rhymes with “duct.” The federal government calls it “scandalous” and “immoral” and has refused to register the trademark. Brunetti says the century-old provision should be struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

WASHINGTON (CN) – Flipping off a federal prohibition on offensive speech, the Supreme Court sided Monday with a designer seeking to protect his clothing line called FUCT.

Erik Brunetti says the label is an acronym for “Friends U Can’t Trust,” but trademark officials cited the Lanham Act’s prohibition against  scandalous or immoral trademarks in refusing his 2011 application.

The Federal Circuit reversed in 2017, saying the First Amendment trumps the government’s interest in banning vulgarity.

Well timed for Brunetti, the Supreme Court had ruled just that past June to strike down the Lanham Act’s ban on disparaging trademarks,   a clause that the Patent and Trademark Office had invoked to stop Asian-American rocker Simon Tam from trademarking the name of his band, The Slants.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Brunetti’s case in April, an hour in which attorneys and justices developed increasingly creative methods to avoid pronouncing Brunetti’s brand and other profanities.

This story is developing…

Return To Top
Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.com
%d bloggers like this: