Ban on Scandalous Marks Given the Bird by SCOTUS

WASHINGTON (CN) – Flipping off a federal prohibition on offensive speech, the Supreme Court sided Monday with a designer seeking to protect his clothing line called FUCT.

Erik Brunetti says the label is an acronym for “Friends U Can’t Trust,” but trademark officials cited the Lanham Act’s prohibition against scandalous or immoral trademarks in refusing his 2011 application.

The Federal Circuit reversed in 2017, saying the First Amendment trumps the government’s interest in banning vulgarity.

Well timed for Brunetti, the Supreme Court had ruled just that past June to strike down the Lanham Act’s ban on disparaging trademarks, a clause that the Patent and Trademark Office had invoked to stop Asian-American rocker Simon Tam from trademarking the name of his band, The Slants.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Brunetti’s case in April, an hour in which attorneys and justices developed increasingly creative methods to avoid pronouncing Brunetti’s brand and other profanities.

This story is developing…