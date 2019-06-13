Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including tensions between the U.S. and Iran ratcheted up again when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran was behind attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz; An FBI agent confronted jurors with over a dozen images of child pornography said to have been created by NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere; Twenty candidates have qualified for the first round of Democratic presidential primary debates later this month, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Tensions between the U.S. and Iran ratcheted up again Thursday when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran was behind attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, just outside of Iranian waters.

2.) Angling an open red binder in such a way that no one else in the court could see its contents, an FBI agent confronted jurors Thursday with over a dozen images of child pornography said to have been created by NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

3.) Twenty candidates have qualified for the first round of Democratic presidential primary debates, setting a crowded stage over two nights in Miami later this month.

4.) A government watchdog agency said Thursday that top White House aide Kellyanne Conway should be fired for numerous violations of the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of federal employees working in the executive branch.

Regional

5.) The U.S. Marshals Service said it will conduct an internal review after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation finishes its investigation into a task force’s fatal shooting of a 20-year-old black man it was trying to arrest Wednesday night, which sparked riots that injured 25 police officers.

6.) Margaret Hunter, the wife and campaign manager of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of conspiracy for converting campaign funds to personal use, agreeing to testify against her husband if called upon by prosecutors.

International

7.) Europe’s top court rapped Germany on Thursday for not allowing foreign nationals to compete in athletic championships for the over-35 crowd.

8.) An EU magistrate backed French authorities on Thursday for refusing to label food imported from Israel-occupied territories like the West Bank or Golan Heights as products originating in Israel.

Like this: Like Loading...