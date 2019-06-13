Wife of Congressman Pleads Guilty to Campaign-Finance Charges

SAN DIEGO (CN) – Margaret Hunter, the wife and campaign manager of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of conspiracy for converting campaign funds to personal use, agreeing to testify against her husband if called upon by prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors indicted the Hunters this past August on charges the couple spent over $250,000 in campaign funds on personal use. They pleaded not guilty to the charges later that month.

Margaret Hunter appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan on Thursday to change her plea, wearing a black blazer and gray slacks and flanked by her attorneys Thomas McNamara and Logan Daniel Smith.

As part of a 22-page plea agreement signed Tuesday but made available by the court Thursday, Margaret Hunter admitted the couple spent thousands of dollars on vacations to Las Vegas and Italy, lavish meals and souvenirs for their children on a trip to Disneyland, among other personal spending.

She also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and “tell everything defendant knows about every person involved presently or in the past” in conduct outlined in the case. She will provide statements under penalty of perjury and to testify before a grand jury or at trial proceedings.

This is a developing story…

