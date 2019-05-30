Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including new evidence emerged suggesting the controversial citizenship question on the upcoming census was explicitly designed to benefit white Republicans; Four black voters claim Mississippi’s system for electing statewide officials is intentionally racist and designed to disenfranchise the African-American population; New Hampshire became the 21st state to abolish the death penalty, and more.

National

(AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

1.) A month after the Supreme Court appeared primed to allow a citizenship question on the upcoming census, new evidence emerged on Thursday suggesting the controversial query was explicitly designed to benefit white Republicans.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

2.) A day after special counsel Robert Mueller explained for the first time why he did not charge President Donald Trump personally with a crime, attorneys argued Thursday that still-murky details in Mueller’s report invalidate Roger Stone’s indictment.

(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)

3.) A government watchdog group reported Thursday that NASA’s major space projects are over budget and falling behind schedule.

Regional

4.) Mississippi’s system for electing statewide officials is intentionally racist and designed to disenfranchise the African-American population, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by four black residents seeking to upend a Jim Crow-era law more than a century later.

(Erin O. Smith/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

5.) Groups who claim Georgia’s elections procedures are fundamentally flawed and prevent minorities from voting may proceed with their lawsuit, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

6.) Just barely reaching the two-thirds vote to override their governor’s veto, lawmakers made New Hampshire the 21st state on Thursday to abolish the death penalty.

Science

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

7.) Fracking – the process of pulling oil and gas from beneath Earth’s surface by injecting water into subterranean rock – not only requires a huge amount of water, it can also cause chemicals to seep into the local groundwater. But in a study published Thursday, Chinese researchers say the oil and gas industry should look to carbon dioxide as a replacement for water fracturing.

(CNS Photo/Bill Girdner)

8.) Once the global leaders in land conservation, the United States and Brazil are now scaling back legal protections for national parks and other lands at an alarming pace – compromising efforts to conserve biodiversity and mitigate climate change, a new study suggests.

