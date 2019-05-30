Blockbuster Evidence Suggests Bias and Perjury in 2020 Census Case

Liz OuYang, a coordinator for the New York Immigration Coalition, slams the government’s efforts to “run the clock down until the 2020 survey must go to print” at a Nov. 27, 2018, press conference outside of Manhattan Federal Court following closing arguments in a lawsuit opposing the addition of a citizenship question to the census. (ADAM KLASFELD, Courthouse News Service)

MANHATTAN (CN) – A month after Supreme Court appeared primed to allow a citizenship question on the upcoming census, new evidence emerged on Thursday suggesting the controversial query was explicitly designed to benefit white Republicans.

“The new evidence reveals that Dr. Thomas Hofeller, the longtime Republican redistricting specialist, played a significant role in orchestrating the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 Decennial Census in order to create a structural electoral advantage for, in his own words, ‘Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites,’ and that defendants obscured his role through affirmative misrepresentations,” an attorney for the challengers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who is presiding over the underlying case.

Signed by Arnold & Porter attorney John Freedman, the 4-page letter points to evidence that two high-ranking government officials perjured themselves: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ economic adviser Mark Neuman and senior Department of Justice official John Gore.

Back in January, the New York-based Judge Furman ruled that the citizenship question was illegal but not unconstitutional.

In his scathing ruling, Furman blamed the government’s opposition to putting Secretary Ross on the hot seat for his reluctance to find discriminatory intent behind the citizenship question. Ross had claimed that he added the question to enforce the Voting Rights Act, but Furman ruled that was just a pretext.

“To conclude otherwise and let Secretary Ross’s decision stand would undermine the proposition — central to the rule of law — that ours is a ‘government of laws, and not of men,’” Furman wrote at the time, quoting John Adams’ Novanglus Papers. “And it would do so with respect to what Congress itself has described as ‘one of the most critical constitutional functions our federal government performs.’”

Federal judges in California and Maryland also found the citizenship question illegal, and the Supreme Court has yet to rule on an appeal of those rulings.

Pending that outcome, the challengers urged Judge Furman on Thursday to punish the government for concealing evidence. Along with the American Civil Liberties Union, Arnold & Porter represents the state of New York and civil rights groups challenging the question.

“Although the appeal of this court’s judgment is pending, this court retains jurisdiction over ‘collateral matters related to the case,’ such as ‘sanctions’ and ‘contempt-related matters,’” their letter states.

The ACLU traces the genesis of the citizenship question to Hofeller’s study, commissioned by the conservative news outlet Washington Free Beacon in 2015.

“Dr. Hofeller also advised that if a citizenship question were added to the 2020 Census to facilitate use of CVAP in redistricting, the results ‘would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites,’ ‘would clearly be a disadvantage for the Democrats,’ and would ‘provoke a high degree of resistance from Democrats and the major minority groups in the nation,’” the letter states.

Making a case study from the Texas State House of Representatives, Hofeller showed such a switch would prompt disproportionate population losses in districts with large Latino populations, such as south Texas, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

“Democratic districts could geographically expand to absorb additional high Democrat precincts from adjacent Republican districts, strengthening the adjoining GOP districts,” Hofeller wrote in this study.

The ACLU claims that Hofeller also “ghostwrote a substantial part” of the letter that Neuman wrote creating a Voting Rights Act pretext to add the question.

“The new evidence demonstrates a direct through-line from Dr. Hofeller’s conclusion that adding a citizenship question would advantage Republican and non-Hispanic whites to DOJ’s ultimate letter,” the letter states. “The new evidence thus not only contradicts testimony in this case, but it shows that those who constructed the VRA rationale knew that adding a citizenship question would not benefit Latino voters, but rather would facilitate significantly reducing their political power.”

Representatives for the Departments of Commerce and Justice have not immediately responded to requests seeking comment.

This story is developing…

