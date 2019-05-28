Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court agreed to consider for the second time a case where a federal agent fired his gun across the border into Mexico and killed an unarmed teenager; Oklahoma’s bellwether trial over the opioid crisis began with officials accusing pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson of acting as a “drug kingpin” that killed thousands and created a public nuisance; The next European Parliament will be ruled by centrist pro-European Union political parties, and more.

National

(AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

1.) The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to consider for the second time a case where a federal agent fired his gun across the border into Mexico, killing an unarmed teenager.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

2.) Reinstating Indiana rules that require aborted fetuses to either be buried or cremated, the Supreme Court chided the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday for failing to recognize the state’s legitimate interest.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

3.) Oklahoma’s bellwether trial over the opioid crisis began Tuesday with officials accusing pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson of acting as a “drug kingpin” that killed over 4,600 Oklahomans through unintentional overdoses and created a public nuisance that cost the state billions of dollars.

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

4.) Funding for disaster relief has been put on hold yet again as another Republican lawmaker objected Tuesday to the approval of a $19.1 billion emergency spending package during an abbreviated legislative session.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

5.) Appearing in the same courthouse where he once represented the adult film star, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti told a federal judge Tuesday that he will fight charges that he tried to rip off Stormy Daniels.

International

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

6.) The next European Parliament, the world’s only transnational parliament, will be ruled by centrist pro-European Union political parties, but they will be under a lot of pressure after Greens on the left and nationalist parties on the right made gains in Europe-wide elections.

Science

(X-ray: NASA / CXC / Rutgers / J.Hughes; Optical: NASA / STScI)

7.) Research published Tuesday raises questions about mankind’s cosmic origins, an elegant examination of how cosmic rays from dying stars may have set off a chain of terrestrial events to create the conditions for our ancient ancestors to walk upright.

(Artur Stroscherer)

8.) A recent study takes a deep dive into the history of the humble apple, yielding some remarkable information on one of the world’s most well-known fruits.

