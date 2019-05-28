Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney Michael Avenatti, left, leaves federal court in New York on April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

MANHATTAN (CN) – Appearing in the same courthouse where he once represented the adult film star, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti told a federal judge Tuesday that he will fight charges that he tried to rip off Stormy Daniels.

“Your honor, he enters a plea of not guilty,” Avenatti’s attorney Sylvie Levine said this morning.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cott set a $300,000 bail package that will allow Avenatti to travel anywhere within the United States with prior notification to pretrial services. That is the exact amount prosecutors accuse Avenatti of diverting from a publishing advance Daniels secured through a book deal.

Avenatti must have “no contact with Victim-1,” Cott said, referring to Daniels.

The first time that Avenatti appeared in the Southern District of New York, he had been representing Daniels in a discovery dispute involving President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen. Both became household names in the high-stakes battle whose mark on the White House is still apparent.

Since that time, their fortunes dramatically changed. Daniels renounced Avenatti this past March, claiming that he dealt with her “extremely dishonestly.” Avenatti meanwhile has a full slate of appearances in the Southern District of New York today, not as a counsel but as a criminal defendant.

An attorney with the Federal Defenders of New York, Levine said she was representing Avenatti for his arraignment only. Judge Cott ordered Avenatti to produce a financial affidavit if he wishes to continue retaining a public defender.

Avenatti has an initial pretrial conference in the case before U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts at 2 p.m., and a hearing on a separate indictment accusing him of extorting Nike at 3:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...