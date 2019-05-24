Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including civil rights groups responded with outrage after the Trump administration announced it would rescind policies barring discrimination against transgender people seeking medical care; British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation after failing to deliver Brexit; President Donald Trump said the United States will send roughly 1,500 troops to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, and more.

National

(Ryan Soderlin/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

1.) A long-delayed bill that earmarks $19 billion for Puerto Rico and states across the country devastated by record-breaking storms and wildfires faced a new detour Friday from a Texas lawmaker.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) Civil rights groups responded with outrage Friday after the Trump administration announced it would rescind policies barring discrimination against transgender people seeking medical care.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) Eager to advance an investigation on the investigation of his campaign, President Donald Trump gave Attorney General William Barr expanded authority to review and declassify information about the beginnings of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4.) President Trump said Friday the United States will send roughly 1,500 troops to the Middle East, amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Regional

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

5.) Abortion providers backed by the American Civil Liberties Union filed an anticipated lawsuit Friday morning challenging the constitutionality of Alabama’s near-total ban on the procedure, kicking off a legal battle that supporters of the ban hope will land in the nation’s highest court.

6.) Following an emotional four-day trial that raised questions on how a city regarded as an enclave of progressive politics – Berkeley, California – treats its most vulnerable citizens, a federal jury found Friday the city did not target a group of homeless campers for their speech.

7.) Oregon’s environmental protection laws will revert to the level of protection left in place by President Barack Obama, under a bill to be signed by Governor Kate Brown.

International

(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

8.) Under strain and choking back tears, British Prime Minister Theresa May stood in front of No. 10 Downing Street on Friday morning and announced her resignation after failing to deliver Brexit.

