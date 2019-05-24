GOP Lawmaker Puts $19B Disaster-Aid Bill on Ice

A semi truck and trailer are swept off the road by floodwaters on March 13, 2019, in Arlington, Neb. Evacuations forced by flooding have occurred in several eastern Nebraska communities, as western Nebraska residents struggled with blizzard-like conditions. (Ryan Soderlin/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A long-delayed bill that earmarks $19 billion for Puerto Rico and states across the country devastated by record-breaking storms and wildfires faced a new detour Friday from a Texas lawmaker.

Representative Chip Roy, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, cast the one vote needed to block the legislation touted just a day earlier as a bipartisan success. Before its passage Thursday at the Senate, the bill had gathered dust for months as heated tensions over border-wall funding monopolized lawmakers’ attention.

Roy swiftly returned the conversation to border-wall funding today, even though President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill enthusiastically. Spitting out contempt for what he called irresponsible Washington spending, Roy said the bill was a failure for ignoring Trump’s $4.5 billion request to handle the migrant-refugee crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It is a bill that that includes nothing to address the international emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border,” said Roy, who used to be an aide to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Leaders hoped to pass the measure by unanimous consent after some House members left town Thursday morning. The next full session of the House will not take place until members return to Washington the first week of June.

When asked whether he would vote for the legislation next Tuesday in a “pro forma” session — one with few lawmakers present — Roy said, “We’ll see.”

This story is developing…

