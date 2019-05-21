Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Democrats may go to court to enforce the subpoena that demanded former White House counsel Don McGahn’s appearance before lawmakers; A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is the clear frontrunner among Democrats to take on President Donald Trump in 2020; California sued the Trump administration in federal court to block cancellation of nearly $1 billion in funding for the high-speed rail project, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

1.) With the chair reserved for former White House counsel Don McGahn empty Tuesday morning, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Democrats may go to court to enforce the subpoena that demanded McGahn’s appearance.

(AP Photo/Ernest McGray)

2.) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed a Los Angeles attorney to a seat on the Ninth Circuit after he faced criticisms from Democrats over his record of representing fossil fuel companies in court, making him the second Trump nominee added to the San Francisco-based appeals court in a week.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

3.) With more than 500 days left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is the clear frontrunner among Democrats to take on President Donald Trump, according to a Quinnipiac poll Tuesday.

Regional

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

4.) California sued the Trump administration in federal court Tuesday to block cancellation of a nearly $1 billion in funding for the high-speed rail project.

5.) Within 30 days of death, a human body could be the soil nourishing a growing tree under a bill signed into law Tuesday morning by Washington state Governor Jay Inslee. The process uses fewer resources than traditional burial and releases far less carbon dioxide than cremation.

International

(CNS Photo/Cain Burdeau)

6.) A man leans out of a window high up on the hulking parliament building of Northern Ireland and shouts to a gaggle of journalists down below. “Get me a united Ireland or I jump!” It was a joke, but one full of meaning.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

7.) Turning the screws on marine pollution and environmental health hazards, the Council of the European Union signed off on a plan to ban many single-use plastic items and set limits on potentially harmful contaminants in fertilizer products.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

8.) The European Court of Justice slammed Hungary on Tuesday for canceling the land-use rights of non-Hungarian nationals within its borders.

Like this: Like Loading...