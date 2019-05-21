California Sues Feds to Keep $1 Billion for Bullet Train

FILE – In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail is under construction in Fresno, Calif. The Trump administration cancelled nearly $1 billion in federal money for California’s high-speed rail project Thursday, May 16, 2019, further throwing into question the future of the ambitious plan to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(CN) – California sued the Trump administration in federal court Tuesday to block cancellation of a nearly $1 billion in funding for the high-speed rail project.

“While this project has long been a political football our determination to get the work done to bring high speed rail to California is undaunted,” said Lenny Mendonca, chairman of the California High-Speed Rail Authority board, during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The Trump administration revoked about $929 million in federal funding last week, saying California won’t meet its commitment to build a 119-mile line through the Central Valley by 2020.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the move by Trump, saying the attempted clawback is retribution for the state’s resistance to Trump’s immigration policies.

During Tuesday’s meeting, high-speed rail authority board members said completing the Central Valley portion of the project without the federal money will be a challenge.

In January, Newsom announced the state would focus on building a line from Bakersfield to Merced, while pursuing environmental work on the full line connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Federal officials and persistent critics of the project, many of them Republican state lawmakers, said the project was altered from what was initially promised voters and taxpayers and should be cancelled.

This is a developing story.

