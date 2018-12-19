Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Democrats signaled support for a short-term funding bill that will keep the government running until mid-February; Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan touched on a mixed record of accomplishments in his farewell speech; A federal judge slammed efforts by the Trump administration to quickly deport immigrants seeking asylum, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) With the president backing down on his demand for a $5 billion carve out in the budget for his border wall, Democrats signaled support Wednesday for a short-term funding bill that will keep the government running until mid-February.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2.) Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, gave his farewell address Wednesday at the Library of Congress, touching on a mixed record of accomplishments as his party prepares to give up control of the House to Democrats next month.

(Bianca Bruno/CNS)

3.) Drawing cheers Wednesday from the ACLU, the same judge who castigated Michael Flynn in open court as a national disgrace slammed efforts by the Trump administration to quickly deport immigrants seeking asylum.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

4.) Describing how the Cambridge Analytica scandal laid bare Facebook’s profound betrayal of its users, the attorney general for the District of Columbia hit the social media giant with a demand Wednesday for civil penalties and restitution.

International

(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

5.) In a year when Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s gruesome murder inspired Time Magazine to honor fallen reporters as “The Guardians,” press freedom monitors are having trouble keeping count of the dead.

(Photo via the White House)

6.) Europe’s highest court Wednesday said it alone can rule on a decision by the European Central Bank to bar media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi from owning a large stake in an Italian bank due to his conviction for tax fraud.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

7.) Saying websites make a strategic business decision when they adopt a Facebook “like” button, an EU magistrate recommended Wednesday that they share responsibility with Facebook for the data collection that ensues.

Science

(Roger Key)

8.) Of all the non-native insect species found in Antarctica, scientists said Wednesday a nonbiting species of midge presents the biggest risk to the continent’s terrestrial ecosystems.

Like this: Like Loading...