DC Sues Facebook Over Cambridge Analytica Fallout

The offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London were photographed here on March 20, 2018, after it was announced that Britain’s information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search the company’s computer servers. Denham said she is using all her legal powers to investigate Facebook and political campaign consultants Cambridge Analytica over the alleged misuse of millions of people’s data. Cambridge Analytica said it is committed to helping the U.K. investigation. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) – Describing how the Cambridge Analytica scandal laid bare Facebook’s profound betrayal of its users, the attorney general for the District of Columbia hit the social media giant with a demand Wednesday for civil penalties and restitution.

Filed in Superior Court, the 21-page complaint by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says that Facebook violated consumer-protection laws with its “lax oversight” and willingness to share and sell the personal data of 70 million users in the U.S. to Cambridge Analytica.

“Facebook misrepresented the extent to which it protects its consumers data, requires third party developers to respect its consumers’ personal data, and how consumers’ agreements with third party applications control how those applications use their data,” Racine wrote.

This story is developing...

