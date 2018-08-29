Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Trump announced White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave his post this fall; convicted lobbyist Paul Manafort argues for a new venue for his obstruction-of-justice trial, claiming the decks are stacked against him in the nation’s capital; a Democratic congressional candidate in Virginia is threatening legal action against a conservative PAC that shared an unredacted copy of her federal security clearance application with the press. California lawmakers pass Senate Bill 100, an ambitious plan that sets the goal of 100 percent clean, reliable and sustainable energy statewide by 2045; Arizona voters are on track to elect their first woman senator in November; a new study from University of California, Berkeley, suggests that improving soil quality through better farming practices could slow global warming; a federal judge sentences Paraguayan soccer official Juan Angel Napout to nine years in prison afternoon for his role in FIFA corruption, and more.

National

In this Aug. 21, 2018 photo, White House counsel Don McGahn, follows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to meetings on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

1.) White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave his post this fall following the anticipated confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Richard Westling, left, and Thomas Zehnle, center, with the defense team for Paul Manafort, leave federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, after previewing of cases as they argue over how much jurors will be allowed to hear of the former Trump campaign chairman’s lengthy foreign lobbying career. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) Demanding a new venue for his obstruction-of-justice trial, convicted lobbyist Paul Manafort argued Wednesday that the decks are stacked against him in the nation’s capital.

An artist rendering of Paul Manafort during his first trial.

3.) Decades before Paul Manafort’s lobbying work for a pro-Russia political party led to a U.S. criminal conviction, his lobbying on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government sparked an investigation as well.

Democratic candidate for VA’s 7th Congressional District Abigail Spanberger (left) with Lucinda Guinn, VP of Campaigns for Emily’s List. (Photo by Brad Kutner)

4.) A Democratic congressional candidate in Virginia is threatening legal action against a conservative PAC that shared an unredacted copy of her federal security clearance application with the press.

Regional

Taken from video posted by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, this photo shows a humpback whale breaching off Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor on Aug. 28, 2018.

5.) “A beautiful and rare sight to see,” Massachusetts officials tweeted Tuesday, captioning a 10-second video of a humpback whale soaring up from the calm waters of Boston Harbor.

A ribbon for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs on a light post, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

6.) A 20-year-old University of Iowa student went for an evening run in her hometown and did not return home. For five weeks the family’s desperate search for Mollie Tibbetts drew national attention, but the story took an ugly turn when Tibbetts’ lifeless body was found hidden in a cornfield and a Mexican immigrant was accused of her murder.

Solar panels.

7.) For more than a year, California lawmakers have debated Senate Bill 100, an ambitious plan that sets the goal of 100 percent clean, reliable and sustainable energy statewide by 2045. The measure passed Tuesday after overcoming a four-vote shortfall on the Assembly floor.

U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks to supporters after her primary election victory, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

8.) Arizona voters are on track to elect their first woman senator in November, after a primary in which voters were turned away from numerous polling places in Phoenix because of problems with voting machines.

Science

9.) A new study from University of California, Berkeley, suggests that improving soil quality through better farming practices could slow global warming.

International

Juan Angel Napout, center, arrives at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

10.) A federal judge sentenced Paraguayan soccer official Juan Angel Napout to nine years in prison Wednesday afternoon for his role in FIFA corruption.

