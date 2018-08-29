Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Trump announced White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave his post this fall; convicted lobbyist Paul Manafort argues for a new venue for his obstruction-of-justice trial, claiming the decks are stacked against him in the nation’s capital; a Democratic congressional candidate in Virginia is threatening legal action against a conservative PAC that shared an unredacted copy of her federal security clearance application with the press. California lawmakers pass Senate Bill 100, an ambitious plan that sets the goal of 100 percent clean, reliable and sustainable energy statewide by 2045; Arizona voters are on track to elect their first woman senator in November; a new study from University of California, Berkeley, suggests that improving soil quality through better farming practices could slow global warming; a federal judge sentences Paraguayan soccer official Juan Angel Napout to nine years in prison afternoon for his role in FIFA corruption, and more.

National

1.) White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave his post this fall following the anticipated confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

2.) Demanding a new venue for his obstruction-of-justice trial, convicted lobbyist Paul Manafort argued Wednesday that the decks are stacked against him in the nation’s capital.

3.) Decades before Paul Manafort’s lobbying work for a pro-Russia political party led to a U.S. criminal conviction, his lobbying on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government sparked an investigation as well.

4.) A Democratic congressional candidate in Virginia is threatening legal action against a conservative PAC that shared an unredacted copy of her federal security clearance application with the press.

Regional

5.) “A beautiful and rare sight to see,” Massachusetts officials tweeted Tuesday, captioning a 10-second video of a humpback whale soaring up from the calm waters of Boston Harbor.

6.) A 20-year-old University of Iowa student went for an evening run in her hometown and did not return home. For five weeks the family’s desperate search for Mollie Tibbetts drew national attention, but the story took an ugly turn when Tibbetts’ lifeless body was found hidden in a cornfield and a Mexican immigrant was accused of her murder.

Science

9.) A new study from University of California, Berkeley, suggests that improving soil quality through better farming practices could slow global warming.

International

10.) A federal judge sentenced Paraguayan soccer official Juan Angel Napout to nine years in prison Wednesday afternoon for his role in FIFA corruption.

