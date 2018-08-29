White House Counsel Don McGahn to Leave Post

(CN) – White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave his post this fall following the expected confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” the president’s tweet said. “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service.”

McGahn’s planned exit from the White House follows media reports that McGahn recently met with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of prosecutors and answered questions from them for several hours.

The president has not yet named McGahn’s replacement.

