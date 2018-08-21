Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal jury in northern Virginia finding former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of hiding millions of dollars in offshore accounts and lying to bankers to get loans; President Donald Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to federal charges; Trump dossier author Christopher Steele and a London-based corporate intelligence company win the dismissal of defamation claims from three Russian businessmen; the Environmental Protection Agency moves to scale back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power plants, to “empower states, promote energy independence, and facilitate economic growth and job creation;” driven by the scarcity of supply, climate change and ground watershed depletion, scientists present a design for a first of its kind portable harvester that mines freshwater from the atmosphere; white storks that have nested in Poland are heading south for the winter earlier than usual after an especially hot, dry summer, a development experts are linking to climate change, and more.

National

1.) A federal jury in northern Virginia found former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty Tuesday of hiding millions of dollars in offshore accounts and lying to bankers to get loans.

2.) Ramping up pressure on the White House over Russia’s tampering with the 2016 U.S. election, President Donald Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty this afternoon to federal charges.

Regional

6.) The Trump administration announced Tuesday that is scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power plants, to “empower states, promote energy independence, and facilitate economic growth and job creation.”

7.) Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin does not have legal standing to sue Medicaid recipients who challenged the state’s requirements that people work to receive benefits, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Science

8.) Driven by the scarcity of supply, climate change and ground watershed depletion, scientists on Tuesday will present a design for a first of its kind portable harvester that mines freshwater from the atmosphere.

International

9.) U.S. officials announced the deportation Tuesday of a former Nazi labor camp guard who participated in one of the largest single massacres of the Holocaust.

10.) White storks that have nested in Poland are heading south for the winter earlier than usual after an especially hot, dry summer, a development experts are linking to climate change.

