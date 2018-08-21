White House Scales Back Obama Coal Emissions Standards

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power plants, to “empower states, promote energy independence, and facilitate economic growth and job creation.”

According to a statement from acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, the plan will “replaced the prior administration’s overly prescriptive and burdensome Clean Power Plan,” one of President Obama’s signature pieces of legislation aimed at addressing climate change.

“The [new rule] would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,”Wheeler said. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

The Trump administration claims the new rule will offer a “‘best system of emission reduction’ for existing power plants as on-site, heat-rate efficiency improvements” as well as a new permitting program for existing plants to “further encourage efficiency improvements.”

“EPA has an important role when it comes to addressing the CO2 from our nation’s power plants,” said Bill Wehrum, assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “The … rule would fulfill this role in a manner consistent with the structure of the Clean Air Act while being equally respectful of its bounds.”

President Donald Trump started the process of rolling back the Clean Air Plan back in October 2017 when then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a proposal laying the groundwork for today’s announcement.

Criticism of the rule from environmental advocates came fast.

“The proposal is an attempt to prop up dying coal power plants at the cost of killing more Americans and condemning our children and grandchildren to a world ravaged by climate change,” said David Doniger, senior strategic director of the National Resources Defense Council’s climate and clean energy program, during a conference call with reporters.

Doniger dismissed the new rule as a “dirty power scam” and linked it to an earlier move by EPA to weaken Obama-era car emissions standards made earlier this month.

“Together with the rollback of clean car standards, it signals the Trump administration is just fine with runaway climate change,” he said.

This is a developing story. …

