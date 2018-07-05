Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge upholding a signature piece of California’s policy requiring law enforcement to limit cooperation with federal immigration agents; Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns, ending a tenure dogged by unrelenting controversies over his spending, ethics and management at the agency; the Eighth Circuit rules a state judge in Arkansas cannot pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the state’s highest court after it permanently barred him from hearing death-penalty cases; Hawaii becomes the first state in the nation to ban some sunscreens containing ingredients shown to be damaging to key marine habitats; a new study says dogs who lived on the American continent for thousands of years along with the native people were all but wiped out by the arrival of European colonists around the 15th century; the European Court of Justice rules travelers seeking compensation for a flight delay must take up their case with the company that fixed the itinerary, and more.

National

President Donald Trump during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

1.) In the clash between the Trump administration and California over immigration laws, a federal judge on Thursday upheld a signature piece of California’s policy requiring law enforcement to limit cooperation with federal immigration agents.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington in May. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday, ending a tenure dogged by unrelenting controversies over his spending, ethics and management at the agency.

Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington in April 2006. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

3.) As President Donald Trump moves closer to deciding his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh reportedly remains on his short-list, along side his fellow federal appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge.

In this April 24, 2017, photo, then-Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

4.) The White House announced Thursday that former Fox News executive Bill Shine will join the staff as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.

President Donald Trump holds up the executive order he signed to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

5.) Since President Donald Trump rolled out family-detention efforts on June 20 — replacing a much-maligned system of separating immigrants from their children at the border — Eleanor Acer at Human Rights First has been on the front lines of those calling for the administration to end its zero-tolerance policy.

Regional

In this image made from video by PIX11, a person, center, leans against the robes of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, as one of the police officers climbed up on a ladder to stand on a ledge nearby talking the climber into descending in New York, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (PIX11 via AP)

6.) An immigration protester who scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that could carry federal prison time.

7.) A state judge in Arkansas cannot pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the state’s highest court after it permanently barred him from hearing death-penalty cases, the Eighth Circuit ruled this week.

beach, sun, bathing

8.) Hawaii became the first state in the nation to ban some sunscreens containing ingredients shown to be damaging to key marine habitats.

Science

9.) Dogs who lived on the American continent for thousands of years along with the native people were all but wiped out by the arrival of European colonists around the 15th century, according to a study published Thursday in Science.

International

10.) For more than a year protesters have sought to stop work on a European-financed natural gas line coming all the way from Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea to the land of olive trees and beaches in southern Italy.

11.) Travelers seeking compensation for a flight delay must take up their case with the company that fixed the itinerary, the European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday, giving a pass to an airline whose aircraft and crew were leased for the trip.

A woman exhales while smoking in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

12.) A European advocate general on Wednesday recommended that the EU keep its prohibition on the sale of flavored tobacco and tobacco products, including the ban on labels that indicate what flavor they contain.

