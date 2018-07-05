Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) In the clash between the Trump administration and California over immigration laws, a federal judge on Thursday upheld a signature piece of California’s policy requiring law enforcement to limit cooperation with federal immigration agents.

2.) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday, ending a tenure dogged by unrelenting controversies over his spending, ethics and management at the agency.

3.) As President Donald Trump moves closer to deciding his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh reportedly remains on his short-list, along side his fellow federal appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge.

Regional

6.) An immigration protester who scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that could carry federal prison time.

7.) A state judge in Arkansas cannot pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the state’s highest court after it permanently barred him from hearing death-penalty cases, the Eighth Circuit ruled this week.

8.) Hawaii became the first state in the nation to ban some sunscreens containing ingredients shown to be damaging to key marine habitats.

Science

9.) Dogs who lived on the American continent for thousands of years along with the native people were all but wiped out by the arrival of European colonists around the 15th century, according to a study published Thursday in Science.

International

10.) For more than a year protesters have sought to stop work on a European-financed natural gas line coming all the way from Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea to the land of olive trees and beaches in southern Italy.

11.) Travelers seeking compensation for a flight delay must take up their case with the company that fixed the itinerary, the European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday, giving a pass to an airline whose aircraft and crew were leased for the trip.

12.) A European advocate general on Wednesday recommended that the EU keep its prohibition on the sale of flavored tobacco and tobacco products, including the ban on labels that indicate what flavor they contain.

