Trump Taps Shine As Deputy Chief of Staff

(CN) – The White House announced Thursday that former Fox News executive Bill Shine will join the staff as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.

The brief announcement added only “[Shine] brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role. Previously, Mr. Shine served as Co-President of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.”

Shine’s name had been floated for months as a potential White House hire ever since he left Fox last year amid questions over his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations

Shine was never accused of direct wrongdoing, but was accused of looking the other way as charges of toxic workplace behavior piled up. He’d been named co-president with Jack Abernethy following the departure of Fox CEO Roger Ailes.

Like this: Like Loading...