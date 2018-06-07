Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee approving President Donald Trump’s choice for a seat on the Ninth Circuit, despite the objections of both of the nominee’s home-state senators; Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s top legal counsel resigns; former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff files a $60 million federal lawsuit alleging prosecutors, police and the FBI violated his rights during a 2014 bribery and corruption investigation; the use of the trademark Old Taylor Distillery – the namesake of E.H. Taylor, father of the modern bourbon industry – is contested before a Sixth Circuit panel; a new report misses the mark on the surge of the gig economy; the EU’s highest court rules that what consumers think of the Gaelic word glen is critical to a geographic-indication suit that the trade group for Scotch whiskey brought against a competitor in Germany, and more.

1.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump’s choice for a seat on the Ninth Circuit, despite the objections of both of the nominee’s home-state senators.

2.) Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s top legal counsel resigned Thursday, making her the second top officials to resign from the agency in the past two days.

6.) A Buckeye, Arizona, police officer who had been repeatedly disciplined beat up an autistic 14-year-old who was playing with a piece of string in a public park, and police justified it by saying the boy’s repetitive behavior indicated that he was “under the influence of an inhalant,” the boy’s parents claim in court.

7.) The use of the trademark Old Taylor Distillery – the namesake of E.H. Taylor, father of the modern bourbon industry – was contested before a Sixth Circuit panel Thursday morning in a dispute dubbed by one of the judges as the start of the “Bourbon War.”

10.) From apps that bring Chik-fil-A to your door, haul you to the airport in a Ford Focus and get Fido a walk while you’re at work, the surge of the gig economy is undeniable — putting a massive asterisk Thursday on a new report that shows a drop since 2005 in the number of Americans doing nontraditional work.

11.) A letter Christopher Columbus wrote 500 years ago describing his discoveries in the new world to his financial backers has been returned to Spain after a seven-year criminal investigation.

12.) What consumers think of the Gaelic word glen is critical to a geographic-indication suit that the trade group for Scotch whiskey brought against a competitor in Germany, the EU’s highest court ruled Thursday.

