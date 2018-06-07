Pruitt Exodus Continues As Legal Counsel Steps Down

(CN) – Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s top legal counsel resigned Thursday, making her the second top officials to resign from the agency in the past two days.

Sarah Greenwalt has been an aide to Pruitt since he served as Oklahoma’s attorney general. Her resignation comes just a day after another aide, Pruitt scheduler Millan Hupp, announced she is leaving on Friday.

Both Greenwalt and Hupp came under scrutiny after getting significant pay raises without White House approval, and Greenwalt’s comes ahead of her scheduled appearance before a panel of House Oversight committee staffers investigating a series of ethical lapses by Pruitt.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Pruitt sid “I have had the pleasure of working with Sarah for the last several years both while serving as attorney general in Oklahoma and here at EPA. Sarah has been a tremendous leader within the agency, overseeing the start of the WOTUS rewrite as well as playing a vital role in our international relations.”

“While her work ethic, dedication and friendship will be missed at the Agency, I know she will find success in her future endeavors in Oklahoma,” Pruitt added.

Greenwalt’s last day at EPA will be Wednesday, June 13. She plans to return to Oklahoma to serve as general counsel to the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission.

