National

1.) President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled his planned June 12 summit meeting with Kim Jong Un, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” of the North Korean leader’s most recent statements regarding the United States.

2.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday that he was involved in the discussions that led to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

3.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced six of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominations, including one to the Fifth Circuit who faced opposition from Democrats and liberal groups over his work advocating conservative legal causes in court.

Regional

5.) Fresh off an endorsement from President Donald Trump, Republican businessman John Cox is gaining ground on Democratic frontrunner Gavin Newsom in California’s gubernatorial race.

6.) Wyoming this fall will launch a trophy hunt of grizzly bears, its first in 44 years. On Wednesday, the commission overseeing the Wyoming Game and Fish Department voted 7-0 to approve a hunt of up to 22 grizzlies outside Yellowstone and Teton National Parks–despite receiving more than 185,000 public comments opposing the hunt after it was proposed in March.

7.) The California Supreme Court will decide the constitutionality of the state’s money bail system, granting review late Wednesday to the case of Kenneth Humphrey, whose $350,000 bail led to an appellate court ruling requiring judges to consider a person’s ability to pay when setting bail.

8.) Stubbing out a student’s conviction for pot possession, the Arizona Supreme Court found it unconstitutional Wednesday to prosecute registered users of medical marijuana for carrying the drug on college campuses.

Science

9.) At the very least, astronauts will need a sense of humor to handle living up to three years in an RV-sized spacecraft on journey to Mars, according to a paper published in American Psychologist, the flagship journal of the American Psychological Association.

Research & Polls

10.) The National Park Service predicted in a new study that sea levels will rise up to two feet before the end of this century, jeopardizing America’s coastal national parks and monuments.

International

11.) A now-defunct Danish TV network slapped with a criminal conviction and license revocation for broadcasting what Denmark said was terrorism-friendly programming lost its challenge at Europe’s human rights court, which ruled Thursday the broadcasts were propaganda and not protected speech.

