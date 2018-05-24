Pompeo Won’t Say If South Korea Got Head’s Up On Summit Decision

(CN) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday that he was involved in the discussions that led to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But he would not say whether South Korea or any other nation was warned of the decision in advance of the president’s Thursday morning announcement.

“I don’t want to get into who all we notified,” he told the committee. “The White House will speak to that at the appropriate time.”

Thursday’s appearance before the Senate was his second visit to Capitol Hill in the past two days. On Wednesday, he spoke with members of the House on the prospects of the North Korea summit and other issues like the Iran nuclear deal and Russia interference in the 2016 election.

“We talk a lot about summits or deals. It’s not about the deal. It’s about the outcome. It’s about achieving this permanent physical change and transformation that will have an opportunity to change the world,” Pompeo said.

When Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., pressed Pompeo for the State Department’s strategy for denuclearization in the region now, Pompeo curtly replied: “We expect them to behave like normal nations.”

Pompeo expressed regret that the summit was off and appeared, through momentary pauses and deep sighs, to be deeply disappointed. When lawmakers asked for insight into the mind of Kim Jong Un, Pompeo rebuffed an insinuation by one lawmaker that Un backed away from the summit because he was a “weak leader.”

“He has an enormous capacity to lead his team,” Pompeo said, noting there was little doubt in his mind that Un failed to understand the assurances the United States planned to offer North Korea in exchange for denuclearization.

Three U.S. hostages were released following Pompeo’s negotiations and this was an indicator to the secretary that Un understood the terms of the agreement and was willing to engage.

To put a finer point on relations moving forward, Pompeo described the situation concisely: “Situation normal. Pressure campaign continues.”

China also deserved “full credit” for its willingness to engage with the U.S. during preparation for the summit but would not say whether or not China knew Trump’s letter was en route to North Korea.

