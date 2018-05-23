Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including attorneys for Paul Manafort facing an uphill battle in trying to argue that the government conducted an unconstitutional search on the former Trump campaign manager’s storage unit; a federal judge rules President Donald Trump’s Twitter account isn’t a Constitution-free zone; a former Georgia state solicitor general and current state Supreme Court judge assures senators she is mindful of the difference between a judge and advocate and promised to make that transition fully if confirmed to the 11th Circuit; former Georgia House minority leader Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the first black woman to be a major party candidate for governor in America; the Ninth Circuit berates a district court judge as it overturned a series of lower court decisions bringing clarity to a complex water rights issue in northern Nevada; conservationists petition the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on to ban two chemicals found in sunscreen that are known to irreparably damage coral reefs; researchers at the University of Tokyo finds rice grown in an environment with higher concentrations of carbon dioxide has fewer nutrients, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Attorneys for Paul Manafort faced an uphill battle Wednesday in trying to argue that the government conducted an unconstitutional search on the former Trump campaign manager’s storage unit.

2.) A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, said her client has been interviewed a second time by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

3.) President Donald Trump’s Twitter account isn’t a Constitution-free zone, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

Regional

7.) Former Georgia House minority leader Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the first black woman to be a major party candidate for governor in America.

8.) The Association of American Railroads sued Kentucky to protect its right to block road crossings, despite criminal citations and protests in a small town whose residents say trains block them for hours at a time.

Science

12.) Ahead of a long weekend where millions will flock to beaches around the United States, conservationists petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to ban two chemicals found in sunscreen that are known to irreparably damage coral reefs.

13.) A trove of ancient fossils in central Spain has given scientists clues about the behaviors and diets of long-extinct animals, according to a study published Wednesday.

14.) Rice grown in an environment with higher concentrations of carbon dioxide has fewer nutrients, according to research started by the University of Tokyo.

Like this: Like Loading...