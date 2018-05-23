Lawyer Says Kushner Had Second Mueller Interview

(CN) — A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, said her client has been interviewed a second time by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Attorney Abbe Lowell told the Associated Press Kushner answered all of the investigators’ questions and “is looking forward to continuing the work the president has asked him to do.”

Word of the second interview by Mueller’s team came the same afternoon that it was learned Kushner has been granted a permanent security clearance.

Kushner lost his access to the country’s deepest secrets when White House chief of staff John Kelly downgraded Kushner’s clearance due to questions that arose during Kushner’s background briefing.

It is not clear when Kushner’s second interview with Mueller’s investigators took place. His first interview in the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election occurred last fall. That first session was reportedly limited to questions about former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, who later was charged with lying to the FBI.

In other Mueller-related developments on Wednesday, the special counsel asked a federal judge to start the process of sentencing former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

The brief, one-sentence court filing suggests prosecutors believe they’ve gotten all the meaningful information they can from Papadopoulos, who is considered a key witness in the Russia investigation.

Prosecutors had pushed off Papadopoulos’ sentencing for months since his plea last year to lying to the FBI.

