Top CNS stories for today including federal prosecutors proposing three retired magistrates to provide oversight for privileged records from the investigation of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen; the Supreme Court struggling to decipher exactly how much fish a group of Native American tribes in the Pacific northwest are entitled to under a series of century old treaties; the highest court in Massachusetts holds a state ban against stun guns violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution; the Sixth Circuit rules an Ohio law that revokes funding from abortion providers for unrelated federal health care programs is unconstitutional; President Donald Trump confirms hat CIA director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un in anticipation of the potential summit between the two leaders, and more.

National

1.) In the fight to shield privileged records from the investigation of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen, federal prosecutors proposed three retired magistrates Wednesday to offer oversight. Cohen’s legal team proposed four lawyers meanwhile with questionable political ties.

2.) Critically endangered whooping cranes annually traverse a 2,485-mile corridor between Texas, where they winter, and their nesting grounds in Canada. But the habitat they rely on as they migrate is being lost at an alarming rate to agriculture and development, and the birds’ widely scattered movements make it difficult for conservationists to identify key areas for protection.

Regional

5.) Heeding precedent on firearm rights, the highest court in Massachusetts found Tuesday that a state ban against stun guns violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

6.) After 12 New Jersey churches took millions in taxpayer dollars to carry out repairs, the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that such grants can’t happen again.

Research & Polls

9.) Despite a small increase of Americans who have an unfavorable view of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, nearly two out of three people still believe his investigation should continue, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

10.) Amid a national debate on gun control, most American teenagers say they are worried about a shooting at their school, according to a Pew Research Center study released Wednesday.

International

11.) President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that CIA director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea last week to meet with Kim Jong Un in anticipation of the potential summit between the two leaders.

12.) Facebook unveiled new privacy settings Tuesday ahead of a tough new European law intended to safeguard user’s data.

