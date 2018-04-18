Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including federal prosecutors proposing three retired magistrates to provide oversight for privileged records from the investigation of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen; the Supreme Court struggling to decipher exactly how much fish a group of Native American tribes in the Pacific northwest are entitled to under a series of century old treaties; the highest court in Massachusetts holds a state ban against stun guns violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution; the Sixth Circuit rules an Ohio law that revokes funding from abortion providers for unrelated federal health care programs is unconstitutional; President Donald Trump confirms hat CIA director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un in anticipation of the potential summit between the two leaders, and more.

National

This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.  (AP Photo)

1.) In the fight to shield privileged records from the investigation of embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen, federal prosecutors proposed three retired magistrates Wednesday to offer oversight. Cohen’s legal team proposed four lawyers meanwhile with questionable political ties.

The whooping crane, Grus Americana.

2.) Critically endangered whooping cranes annually traverse a 2,485-mile corridor between Texas, where they winter, and their nesting grounds in Canada. But the habitat they rely on as they migrate is being lost at an alarming rate to agriculture and development, and the birds’ widely scattered movements make it difficult for conservationists to identify key areas for protection.

The top-left image in this composite shows a culvert that blocked fish passage at Gamble Creek, which flows into Port Gamble, Washington.  (Images via WDOT and the city of Yakima)

3.) The Supreme Court struggled on Wednesday to decipher exactly how much fish a group of Native American tribes in the Pacific northwest are entitled to under a series of century old treaties with the federal government.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
4.) A Senate panel on Wednesday debated whether it should do away with 30-year-old groundwater standards, and what role states should play going forward in regulating contamination.

Regional

5.) Heeding precedent on firearm rights, the highest court in Massachusetts found Tuesday that a state ban against stun guns violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

6.) After 12 New Jersey churches took millions in taxpayer dollars to carry out repairs, the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that such grants can’t happen again.

(Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta AP)
7.) An Ohio law that revokes funding from abortion providers for unrelated federal health care programs is unconstitutional, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday.
8.) Trying to shield a Florida citrus grower from workers who were denied a fair wage, attorneys for the grove operator insisted Tuesday at the 11th Circuit that the hiring crew bears full responsibility.

Research & Polls

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

9.) Despite a small increase of Americans who have an unfavorable view of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, nearly two out of three people still believe his investigation should continue, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.  (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

10.) Amid a national debate on gun control, most American teenagers say they are worried about a shooting at their school, according to a Pew Research Center study released Wednesday.

International

This combination of two file photos shows CIA Director Mike Pompeo, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

11.) President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that CIA director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea last week to meet with Kim Jong Un in anticipation of the potential summit between the two leaders.

Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing “Fix Fakebook” T-shirts are displayed by advocacy group, Avaaz, on the South East Lawn of the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, ahead of Zuckerberg’s appearance before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

12.) Facebook unveiled new privacy settings Tuesday ahead of a tough new European law intended to safeguard user’s data.

