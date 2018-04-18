Trump Confirms Pompeo Talks in North Korea

(CN) — President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that CIA director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea last week to meet with Kim Jong Un in anticipation of the potential summit between the two leaders.

Trump tweeted that Pompeo’s meeting “went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed.”

The president says summit details are being worked out and that “Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”

Trump had said on Tuesday that talks between the U.S. and North Korea were underway at an “extremely high level.”

The summit is expected to take place by early June. Trump says five locations are under consideration.

The Washington Post first reported Pompeo’s meeting with Kim, saying it took place during Easter weekend.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later clarified the president’s comment, explaining that Trump and Kim have not spoken directly.

