Top CNS stories for today including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizing to a joint congressional committee Tuesday for his company’s allowing Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, to gather the personal information from 87 million users; President Donald Trump nominates 20 to courts across the country; sixteen Democratic attorneys general intervene in Texas’ lawsuit to kill Obamacare; Eighth Circuit upholds a 2016 amendment to the Missouri Constitution banning PAC-to-PAC transfers; a new evaluation system could allow doctors to quickly determine levels of consciousness in people with head injuries; the European Court of Justice rules member states can punish Uber with criminal sanctions without notifying the European Commission first, and more.

National

1.) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to a joint congressional committee Tuesday for his company’s allowing Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, to gather the personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

2.) President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert resigned Tuesday, a move seen as a sign that John Bolton, the president’s new national security adviser, wants his own people in place to address the nation’s terror and cyber threats.

Regional

5.) Sixteen Democratic attorneys general intervened Monday in Texas’ lawsuit to kill Obamacare, disagreeing that the Republican-controlled Congress’ gutting of the individual mandate tax penalty last year leaves the law unconstitutional.

6.) A 2016 amendment to the Missouri Constitution banning PAC-to-PAC transfers that was overwhelmingly approved by voters should stand, an attorney for the state’s ethics commission argued Tuesday in the Eighth Circuit.

Science

10.) A new evaluation system could allow doctors to quickly determine levels of consciousness in people with head injuries, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurosurgery.

International

11.) In another blow to Uber’s efforts to establish itself in Europe, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that member states can punish the ride-hail giant with criminal sanctions without notifying the European Commission first.

12.) Even the unmarried partner of an EU citizen should be afforded entry and residence when the citizen returns to his member state of origin, a magistrate advised the European Court of Justice to rule Tuesday.

