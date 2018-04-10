Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

1.) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to a joint congressional committee Tuesday for his company’s allowing Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, to gather the personal information from 87 million users to try to influence elections.

White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert speaks during a briefing at the White House, in Washington on Dec. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

2.) President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert resigned Tuesday, a move seen as a sign that John Bolton, the president’s new national security adviser, wants his own people in place to address the nation’s terror and cyber threats.

3.) President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced 20 new nominees to courts across the country, including three to federal appellate courts.
Claria Horn Boom with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Photo courtesy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office)
4.) The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to a seat shared between two Kentucky federal courts.

Regional

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra responds to a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

5.) Sixteen Democratic attorneys general intervened Monday in Texas’ lawsuit to kill Obamacare, disagreeing that the Republican-controlled Congress’ gutting of the individual mandate tax penalty last year leaves the law unconstitutional.

6.) A 2016 amendment to the Missouri Constitution banning PAC-to-PAC transfers that was overwhelmingly approved by voters should stand, an attorney for the state’s ethics commission argued Tuesday in the Eighth Circuit.

Authorities are investigating the scene in East Austin, Texas, after a teenager was killed and a woman was injured in the second Austin package explosion in the past two weeks Monday, March 12, 2018. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

7.) A federal agent’s affidavit unsealed Monday describes how law enforcement identified Mark Anthony Conditt as the suspect in a string of bombings around Austin, Texas, last month that left two people dead and five injured.

Workers are shown at San Jacinto River Waste Pits near the Interstate 10 bridge over the river in Channelview, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

8.) Two companies reached an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove cancer-causing pollutants from a Houston riverbank, a deal spurred by damage Hurricane Harvey did to caps containing the toxins.

Jerry Garcia in concert with the Grateful Dead at the Capitol Theatre in New Jersey on June 16, 1976. (Screen grab from the Music Vault YouTube channel)
9.) The operator of a music-streaming website and YouTube channel failed to license hundreds of songs in its impressive collection of live concert recordings, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Science

10.) A new evaluation system could allow doctors to quickly determine levels of consciousness in people with head injuries, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurosurgery.

International

11.) In another blow to Uber’s efforts to establish itself in Europe, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that member states can punish the ride-hail giant with criminal sanctions without notifying the European Commission first.

12.) Even the unmarried partner of an EU citizen should be afforded entry and residence when the citizen returns to his member state of origin, a magistrate advised the European Court of Justice to rule Tuesday.

