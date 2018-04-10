Trump’s Chief Advisor on Homeland Security Resigns

(CN) – President Donald Trump’s homeland security advisor, Thomas Bossert resigned Tuesday, a move seen as a sign that John Bolton, the president’s new national security advisor, wants his own people in place to address the nation’s terror and cyber threats.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president thanked Bossert for his service “and wishes him well.”

“The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” Sanders said. “Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters.”

Bossert appeared to share the president’s views on policy, and he helped spearhead the administration’s response to last year’s hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

On Sunday, he appeared on ABC’s “This Week” program to offer support to the president’s decision to deploy members of the National Guard to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Equating the border to a leaking boat, Bossert said, “We’re all quibbling with how much water is in the boat and how fast we’re bailing it out.”

“I think at this point the president’s been pretty clear, enough is enough, fix the actual problem and stop the leak,” he said.

Bossert’s exit is the latest in a wave of departures from the West Wing in recent months. It comes a day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure.

